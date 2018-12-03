  • CBS 62 Live Video

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North American tour following the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Live Nation announced the 23-date tour Monday. It will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert singing lead. It will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 10. It will end in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 23. Other venues include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

gettyimages 476983421 Queen, Adam Lambert To Launch North American Tour

Members of the music group Queen: Roger Taylor (L) and Brian May (R) with Adam Lambert (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Tickets for the “Rhapsody” tour will go on sale on Dec. 7.

Lambert says they have been “designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” He first shared the stage with Queen during the 2009 “American Idol” finale.

The tour follows the group’s September run in Las Vegas.

gettyimages 488993566 Queen, Adam Lambert To Launch North American Tour

Brian May (R) of the British rock band Queen and the US singer Adam Lambert perform during the Rock in Rio music festival (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

