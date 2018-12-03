LOS ANGELES (AP) – Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North American tour following the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Live Nation announced the 23-date tour Monday. It will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert singing lead. It will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 10. It will end in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 23. Other venues include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

Tickets for the “Rhapsody” tour will go on sale on Dec. 7.

We’re excited to announce Queen + @adamlambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019. Read all the details here:https://t.co/rBI0jbxQRb Photographer: Bojan Hohnjec

© Miracle Productions LLP pic.twitter.com/s0LTa128Ey — Queen (@QueenWillRock) December 3, 2018

Lambert says they have been “designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” He first shared the stage with Queen during the 2009 “American Idol” finale.

The tour follows the group’s September run in Las Vegas.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.