Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights kicked off this past Sunday. There are several events planned across the Metro Detroit area to help children and adults celebrate. Here are three celebrations happening this week.

Chanukah Wonderland at Orchard Mall: Dec. 2-6, families will have the chance to explore a Chanukah Wonderland this holiday at Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield. A project of the Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield, Chanukah Wonderland will feature five days of activities to celebrate the holiday including food, hands-on educational activities and entertainment. Click here for more information.

NextGen Detroit and JFamily Chanukah Bash: Dec. 9, JFamily and NEXTGen Detroit present The Chanukah Bash. A whole latke fun for the whole family! This is the first annual Chanukah Bash and its the perfect way to celebrate the holiday for families with children ages 0 to 4 with something for every kid and kid at heart! Click here for more information.

Songs of the Holocaust at Holocaust Memorial Center: Enjoy uplifting, hopeful songs composed by musicians imprisoned in the Theresienstadt concentration camp. These songs, which helped prisoners cope with the uncertainty and constant fear that marked life in the camp, will be given voice by Rachel Joselson, soprano and music professor at the University of Iowa, and her accompanist and university colleague, pianist Réne Lecuona. Click here for more information.