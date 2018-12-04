  • CBS 62 Live Video

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brie Larson packs a punch in the first female-led “Captain Marvel” film.
Marvel Studios unveiled the second trailer for the upcoming superhero film during “Monday Night Football.” And it wasn’t long before Larson’s Carol Danvers’ character brings some hurt.

gettyimages 1035464622 Brie Larson Packs Punch In New Captain Marvel Trailer

Brie Larson and Brigadier General Jeannie M. Leavitt attend Marvel Studios’ “CAPTAIN MARVEL” Teaser Trailer Launch at National Air & Space Museum on September 18, 2018 (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Disney)

Samuel L. Jackson, in his role as Nick Fury, explains the difference between Skrulls and Krees. Annette Bening appears as the Kree who rescued Danvers so she could live “longer, stronger, superior.”
Danvers has memories of her previous life.

gettyimages 511504002 Brie Larson Packs Punch In New Captain Marvel Trailer

Actress Brie Larson (L) and actor Samuel L. Jackson (Photo credit HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images)

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is due in theaters in March.

 

