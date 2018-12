DEARBORN (Patch)— A Dearborn woman filmed her boyfriend inside her house and found that he “badly” abused her cat, according to police.

Dearborn authorities say that 36-year-old Blair Langston physically abused and “badly injured” the woman’s cat while she was away. The woman reportedly used a nanny cam to record Langston after she suspected that he was abusing her autistic son and watched him live online while he abused her cat, Dearborn police said Monday.

