LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Republicans who control Michigan’s Legislature are expected to vote on bills that would strip power from the Democratic secretary of state-elect and give lawmakers authority to intervene in lawsuits.

Democrats won the governor, attorney general and secretary of state’s offices last month. But before they are sworn, GOP legislators are hoping to enact laws limiting or affecting the Democrats’ powers .

One bill up for consideration Wednesday would create a commission to enforce campaign-finance requirements rather than incoming Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Another bill could impact Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel when they consider the state’s positions on laws subject to legal challenges.

The legislation would empower the Legislature to intervene in any suit at any stage — a right already granted to the attorney general.

