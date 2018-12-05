WHITE PIGEON (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman and a 7-year-old child have died in a fire that gutted a house where 11 people lived in southwestern Michigan.

The fire chief in White Pigeon says the fire Tuesday “hits close to home” in the small community, about 140 miles west of Detroit. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

The victims were found on the second floor of the house. Nine other people, mostly children, got out. Seven were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No names were released, although the child was a first-grader in the White Pigeon school district. Associate Superintendent Carrie Erlandson offered the district’s “deepest sympathies” to the family.

Fire Chief Troy Andrews says some firefighters have children in the schools. He says it’s “very hard and emotional.”

