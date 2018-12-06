WASHINGTON (AP) — Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he slapped her and pushed her during an incident in Tampa, Florida, that led to his arrest for domestic violence.

Elissa Ennis says in the interview televised Thursday that Foster abused her three times, most recently last month in Tampa. The 24-year-old Foster was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

The San Francisco 49ers released Foster after the incident, and the Washington Redskins claimed the second-year linebacker off waivers. Foster was put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list, which means he cannot play or practice.

Ennis says when Washington signed Foster she was shocked and thought, “I can’t believe somebody picked him up” so soon.

