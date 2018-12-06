  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Elissa Ennis, Misdemeanor, nfl, Reuben Foster, washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he slapped her and pushed her during an incident in Tampa, Florida, that led to his arrest for domestic violence.

 

gettyimages 1055563502 Fosters Ex Girlfriend Details Abuse Allegations

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Elissa Ennis says in the interview televised Thursday that Foster abused her three times, most recently last month in Tampa. The 24-year-old Foster was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

 

gettyimages 631356604 Fosters Ex Girlfriend Details Abuse Allegations

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The San Francisco 49ers released Foster after the incident, and the Washington Redskins claimed the second-year linebacker off waivers. Foster was put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list, which means he cannot play or practice.

 

gettyimages 631147652 Fosters Ex Girlfriend Details Abuse Allegations

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Ennis says when Washington signed Foster she was shocked and thought, “I can’t believe somebody picked him up” so soon.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

