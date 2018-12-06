METRO DETROIT (Patch) — A handful of metro Detroit White Castle locations are hosting a free lunch with Santa 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Kids get a free White Castle kids meal, with the choice of two original sliders, cheese or veggie sliders or a six-piece Chicken Rings. The meals come with a Mott’s applesauce or kids size order of French fries and choice of Mott’s apple juice box, milk or small soft drink.

This is the seventh year White Castle is doing the lunch with Santa event.

“We know the holidays can be a busy and expensive time for everyone,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a statement. “That’s why we are excited to offer this meal with Santa and to host every family to create merry memories this holiday season.”

Click here for Detroit-area locations.