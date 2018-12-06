  • CBS 62 Live Video

GRAND RAPIDS (Patch) A 1-year-old Michigan girl died after authorities say she was strangled by a gate that had been placed on top of her playpen.

WOODTV reported that Emily English, who would have turned 2 next month, was found unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in Grands Rapids. Crews attempted to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle told WOOD an autopsy confirmed Emily became unable to breathe when her head got entangled in the components of a gate that was used to cover the playpen.

