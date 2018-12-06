  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brett Moffit, Nascar

Brett Moffitt needs a job for next season to defend his NASCAR Truck Series championship.

Hattori Racing Enterprises informed Moffitt it will hire a driver who can bring funding to the team next season. Team owner Shige Hattori had sponsorship woes that threatened to shut his team down at various points during the season.

The team survived and Moffitt won the Truck Series championship last month. Even in that championship celebration, Hattori was clear he could not bring back Moffitt unless the team found outside funding.  The funding will come from a yet-to-be-announced driver who is bringing his own financial backing.

Hattori said Wednesday the team faced “numerous challenges in getting to the racetrack each week” in 2018 and will celebrate the championship in this weekend’s awards ceremony. He added he hopes the results of Moffitt and the team “benefit all of us in the future.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s