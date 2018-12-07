  • CBS 62 Live Video

detroit, House Fire

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died, several other children were rescued and two firefighters were injured following a house fire in Detroit.

The fire burned early Friday near the city’s border with Hamtramck and The Detroit News reports investigators suspect it was accidental and electrical-related.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says “firefighters knew there people trapped and immediately went into search mode when they got there.” The newspaper says four other children were rescued from the home and two adults were taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

The Hamtramck Fire Department says two Hamtramck firefighters were burned while they and Detroit firefighters were rescuing the children. They were treated at a hospital and released.

