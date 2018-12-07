DETROIT (4-8) at ARIZONA (3-9)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

OPENING LINE — Lions by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 6-6, Arizona 6-6

SERIES RECORD — Lions lead 32-28-5

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Cardinals 35-23, Sept. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Rams 30-16; Cardinals beat Packers 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 25, Cardinals No. 29

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (17)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (19t), PASS (12)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (29), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First meeting of series was in October 1930, when they were Chicago Cardinals and Portsmouth Spartans. Game ended in 0-0 tie in front of 6,500 fans in Portsmouth (Ohio). Franchise moved to Detroit and changed nickname in 1934. … Lions have lost eight straight at Arizona with last win coming in 1993. … Detroit is 0-3 against NFC West this season. … Lions, Cardinals have met six of last seven seasons and 15 of last 20. … Detroit QB Matthew Stafford has four fourth-quarter turnovers in last two games and eight times in fourth quarter this season. … In first 23 games of career, Detroit WR Kenny Golladay has 85 catches for 1,131 yards and eight TDs. … Lions RB Kerryon Johnson is fourth among NFL rookies with average of 64.1 yards rushing per game. … Johnson has 854 yards from scrimmage, fifth most by Lions rookie through 10 games. … Arizona starters LT D.J. Humphries, WR Christian Kirk went on IR this week. Cardinals have 14 players on IR, six of them offensive linemen. … Arizona has four rookies on starting offensive line. … WR Larry Fitzgerald needs one catch to move ahead of Jerry Rice for most receptions for one team in NFL history. Fitzgerald needs one TD catch to match Antonio Gates for sixth on NFL career list. … Cardinals had season-best 182 yards rushing in win over Packers. … Andy Lee had season-best 64-yard punt at Green Bay. Lee is third in league in gross punting average. … Since coming to Arizona in 2016, DE-LB Chandler Jones has more sacks (40) than any player in NFL. He has at least one sack in nine of 12 games this season. … Rookie S Zeke Turner leads NFL with 14 special teams tackles. … Arizona has one takeaway in last three games. … Fantasy tip: Stafford has seven games with multiple TD passes this year and franchise-record 73 in career.

