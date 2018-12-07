MICHIGAN — Marijuana is now fully legal in Michigan.

Thursday marks the first day marijuana can legally be used for recreational purposes in Michigan since voters approved the proposal in the November election. Medical marijuana has, of course, been legal for nearly a decade in the mitten.

Here are the do’s and don’ts of this new law:

Do: Grow your own

Now Michigan adults who are 21 and older can legally use and grow marijuana recreationally — up to 12 plants per household.

Michigan is one of only two states (in addition to Alaska) where households are allowed to grow 12 marijuana plants. Most of those states where weed is legal only six plants per household: California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.

In Alaska, households are allowed to grow 12 plants if at least two adults (21 and older) live in the household. In Michigan, any household with at least one adult 21 and older is allowed to grow 12 plants. That makes Michigan’s household marijuana cultivation law the least strict out of all of the states, WDIV reported.

Don’t: Sell yours

Buying and selling marijuana for recreational purposes remains illegal in the state, and it will be for at least the next 12 months as the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issues appropriate licenses for anyone who wants to start a recreational marijuana business.

The licensing process is not expected to be completed until early 2020.

Click here to continue.