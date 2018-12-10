(Patch) Jolly red Santas. Dancing green Christmas trees. Snow white reindeer. The holiday season is ramping up and elaborate Christmas light displays are popping up across the country, including around metro Detroit.

If you’re one of the many parents who’d rather drive your kids to the nearest Clark Griswold-esque house rather than climb onto the roof and staple 10,000 tiny lights to your house, you’re in luck.

The good folks over at ChrismasLghtFinder.com have built an easy way to see the best Christmas light displays near you. For your convenience we’ve rounded up a few of them around metro Detroit:

29718 Robert St. Livonia Kate and Dave’ Static Display

18111 Floral St. Livonia Frank’s House

5103 Tyler Dr. Troy Twisted Christmas Lights

7429 Iron Gate, Canton Vineyard Avenue Light Show

46600 Vineyard Ave., Shelby Township The Kurdzeil’s Light Show

45107 Courtview Trail, Novi

Of course if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you may take a road trip to Comstock Park in Kent County, which was named the single best Christmas light display in Michigan last year by the Daily Meal. Here’s what the report had to say about the display:

“Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan, turns into the Christmas Lite Show every year. Over 1 million lights stretch out over two miles with animated displays and light tunnels, turning this display into a fun interactive activity. If you come on select nights, you can even visit Santa to tell him everything on your Christmas wish list.”

