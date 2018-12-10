  • CBS 62 Live Video

(Patch) Jolly red Santas. Dancing green Christmas trees. Snow white reindeer. The holiday season is ramping up and elaborate Christmas light displays are popping up across the country, including around metro Detroit.

If you’re one of the many parents who’d rather drive your kids to the nearest Clark Griswold-esque house rather than climb onto the roof and staple 10,000 tiny lights to your house, you’re in luck.

The good folks over at ChrismasLghtFinder.com have built an easy way to see the best Christmas light displays near you. For your convenience we’ve rounded up a few of them around metro Detroit:

  • Bazillion Lights
    29718 Robert St. Livonia
  • Kate and Dave’ Static Display
    18111 Floral St. Livonia
  • Frank’s House
    5103 Tyler Dr. Troy
  • Twisted Christmas Lights
    7429 Iron Gate, Canton
  • Vineyard Avenue Light Show
    46600 Vineyard Ave., Shelby Township
  • The Kurdzeil’s Light Show
    45107 Courtview Trail, Novi

Of course if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you may take a road trip to Comstock Park in Kent County, which was named the single best Christmas light display in Michigan last year by the Daily Meal. Here’s what the report had to say about the display:

“Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan, turns into the Christmas Lite Show every year. Over 1 million lights stretch out over two miles with animated displays and light tunnels, turning this display into a fun interactive activity. If you come on select nights, you can even visit Santa to tell him everything on your Christmas wish list.”

Click here to continue.

