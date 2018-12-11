(CBS Detroit) Today is National App Day, a day to celebrate the applications or “apps” we use on our smart phones that many of us simply can’t live without.

It’s hard to remember a time before apps however, the user-friendly software that is used on smart phones is still fairly new. In 2008 the Apple App Store launched, instantly changing the way people interacted and used their phones. Even primary phone functions like dialing numbers or messaging is handled by apps nowadays.

Although there are apps available on PC Computers and Apple, people primarily access them on smartphones and tablets.

National App Day was created last year by the mobile marketing company, Platinum Edge Media.

Fun facts about mobile apps:

The Apple App store adds about 20,000 apps every month!

Consumers downloaded 205 billion apps in 2018.

Mobile apps are projected to hit $188.9 billion in revenue by 2020.

65% of smartphone users have game apps on their phones.

Smartphone users spend 38% of their mobile app time on social networks and music apps.

Facebook and Google own 8 of the top 10 most used mobile apps in 2018.

In June 2011, the number of U.S. wireless subscriber connections surpassed the U.S. population.

To celebrate the day, share what your favorite app is on social media using the hashtag #NationalAppDay.

