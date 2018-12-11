DETROIT (Patch) Michelle Obama on Tuesday made a stop in Detroit as the former first lady announced that she’s adding more dates to her book tour.

Her book, “Becoming” has sold more than 3 million copies in America and Canada alone, and the hardcover edition shot to the top spot on The New York Times bestseller list after just a week, according to People magazine.

Obama told the magazine she “couldn’t be more excited” to visit even more cities across the globe on her book tour, “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama.”

Obama will appear at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a sold-out appearance.

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” she said. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

The former first lady tweeted Tuesday the conversations she’s had have been “meaningful” for her.

“I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed,” she wrote.

Her memoir was released last month. She writes openly about everything from growing up in Chicago to confronting racism in public life, The Associated Press reported. You can find out more about the book on her website.

