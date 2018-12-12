(CBS Detroit) – Over 45 million people will be traveling during the holiday season. Why book a hotel room when you can have an entire home to yourself? Whether you have family coming into town or you just want to plan a stay-cation in the heart of the city, Airbnb has you covered.

Here is a list of six Airbnb’s in the heart of the city, all with ‘Super hosts.’ To become an Airbnb Superhost, a host must host at least 10 trips and have an average rating of more than 4.8 out 5 stars.

Amazing Loft in Detroit’s Hippest Neighborhood ($135 per night)

Industrial studio loft in Corktown close to downtown, Cobo Center, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, the Detroit River, shopping, and accessible to everything else amazing in Detroit. Perfect spot for a weekend getaway or a romantic retreat. Click here for more info.

Stunning Loft Detroit’s Loveliest Neighborhood ($92 per night)

Beautiful, industrial loft in one of Detroit’s most lovely neighborhoods. Perfect romantic spot or self-care getaway. Walkable to downtown, Cobo Center, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, the Detroit River, shopping, and accessible to everything else amazing in Detroit. Lots of natural light and a dazzling view of the Detroit River and Canada at night. Click here for more info.

1 Bedroom APT Downtown-Walk to ALL Stadiums & Theaters ($115 per night)

Located within a secure and recently renovated building walking distance to all the stadiums, theaters, dozens of restaurants and the Detroit Riverfront. It is a spacious one bedroom with a king size bed and great views of the city with nearby parking. Click here for more info.

Loft @ 2000 Brooklyn ($300 per night)

This loft is in the middle of Corktown. A perfect meeting/resting place for Tigers, Lions and Red Wings games, concerts and festivals. Cool loft with private entry from street. Click here for more info.

Historic Italianate Brush Park Mansion Downtown ($255 per night)

The Cochrane House is an art-filled, 18th-century mansion in Detroit’s historic Brush Park, located in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Within walking distance to many city attractions, such as Comerica Park Stadium, Ford Field Stadium, Fox Theater, and the new Little Caesars Arena. Click here for more info.

Capitol Park Luxury Apartment Downtown by Mint House ($70 per night)

Looking for a step up from a hotel room? Enjoy the feel of home away from home with amenities like a full kitchen, separate bedroom, and living room, plus everything you expect from a hotel. This location is in walking distance to Ford Field, MGM Grand Casino, Greektown, and the Entertainment District. Click here for more info.

Steps to Downtown Detroit-Private Room ($95 per night)

Large beautiful home built in 1884 situated in Midtown. Large room, large bath, Free private parking, Walking distance to all downtown locations. Bikes are available. We have a large backyard for parties. Very safe neighborhood. Click here for more info.

