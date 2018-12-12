  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burglary, dog poop, Mateo Romero, Sante Fe New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawsuit involving a well-known Native American artist who was cleaning up dog poop in his car but was mistaken for a burglar by Santa Fe police remains in court.

 

gettyimages 652646636 Case Of Dog Poop Cleaning Mistaken For Burglary In Appeals

(Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

 

The Albuquerque Journal reports Mateo Romero’s case now is before the New Mexico Court of Appeals over public records and police immunity from liability.

 

gettyimages 601961572 Case Of Dog Poop Cleaning Mistaken For Burglary In Appeals

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

 

Romero filed a lawsuit alleging the violation of his constitutional rights in 2014 that he says began when his Shih Tzu defecated in his car. Romero told The Associated Press a Santa Fe officer pointed a rifle at him during the bizarre misunderstanding.

 

gettyimages 135773587 Case Of Dog Poop Cleaning Mistaken For Burglary In Appeals

(Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN WILLNOW/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Last year, a judge ruled an officer’s belt recorder showed the officer acted properly.

However, officials had told Romero’s lawyer no belt recording existed.

 

gettyimages 912954050 Case Of Dog Poop Cleaning Mistaken For Burglary In Appeals

(Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)

 

Mateo is an award-winning painter whose work has been exhibited in Canada and the United States.

 

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s