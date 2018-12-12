  • CBS 62 Live Video

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Stars & Stripes Team USA has been accepted as a challenger for the 2021 America’s Cup, promising to have an all-American squad in a competition where nationality has mattered little in recent decades.

 

The name is a nod to Dennis Conner, who won the America’s Cup four times, twice with boats named Stars & Stripes.

 

Stars & Stripes Team USA was co-founded by professional sailors Taylor Canfield, one of the world’s top match-racing skippers, and Mike Buckley.

 

The team is backed by the Long Beach Yacht Club, which hosts the prestigious Congressional Cup match-racing regatta. Canfield has won the Congressional Cup four times in the last five years.

 

Stars & Stripes Team USA becomes the second American challenger and fifth overall accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron for the 36th America’s Cup.

 

