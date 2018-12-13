(CBS Detroit) Jessica Starr, a meteorologist for WJBK-TV (Fox 2,), has died, the station said Thursday.

The news outlet reported that Starr committed suicide Wednesday night.

Fox 2 anchor Amy Andrews broke the news in a tweet Thursday morning.

“Our hearts are broken,” she wrote. “Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life.” “Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

Fox 2 released this statement:

“Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

Starr was a Michigan native, born in Southfield and raised in Commerce Township. She was living in Novi at the time of her death.

According to her bio on the station’s website, she had two meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University. She had been with FOX 2 since 2012.

Starr’s last tweet was from November 14 reading in part, “Yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time.”

In October, Starr received the SMILE Lasik surgery for vision correction. According to her Facebook page, following the surgery, she was out of work for several weeks.

Starr leaves behind a husband and two children.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

