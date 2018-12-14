  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, child abuse, doctor, Michigan, UofM

DETROIT (AP) —A former University of Michigan doctor gets prison time in child pornography case.

47-year-old Mark Hoeltzel of Ann Arbor lost his job and medical license after child pornography allegations surfaced has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Thursday’s sentencing comes three months after he pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor . The U.S. attorney’s office says in a release that Hoeltzel created a Facebook account for a fictitious boy to chat online with minor girls across the United States and persuade them to produce child pornography.

Hoeltzel was arrested in February after being treated for sex addiction. State regulators had suspended the pediatric rheumatology specialist’s license in December 2017. Hoeltzel practiced at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to the University of Michigan in 2013.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

