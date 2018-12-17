ROYAL OAK (AP) —The Detroit Zoo welcomes a new addition.

The Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest made its debut this month at the zoo in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. It’s designed to provide a larger and more stimulating naturalistic environment for the pandas. And it seeks to help teach people more about the animals.

The zoo is home to three red pandas. A $500,000 gift from the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation helped fund the roughly $800,000 project.

The habitat has been expanded and features a flowing stream, a larger pathway through the habitat and misting areas to cool the red pandas in the summer. A new rope bridge extends 80 feet (24 meters) through the trees and provides new views of the animals for zoo visitors.

