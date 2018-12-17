CHICAGO (AP) — The Blackhawks fall to the Jets, but the real action seems to have have taken place off the ice.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets was just the beginning of their mascot’s woes.

Chicago police say they were called to a disturbance Friday at United Center. A fan had attacked mascot Tommy Hawk.

But a video of the fracas posted on social media shows the festooned bird picking up and body-slamming the patron and throwing a few punches with the man on the ground.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

A Blackhawks spokesman says team officials are gathering facts and would not comment further.

Authorities described the alleged attacker as a white male. He is 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-5 and about 160 pounds.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.

