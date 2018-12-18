(PATCH) Michigan is the 34th healthiest state in America, according to the 29th annual report from the United Health Foundation. The report, “America’s Health Rankings,” was published Thursday and looks at 35 health markers that seek to evaluate how healthy a state really is. This includes indicators involving behaviors, community and environment, policy, clinical care and health outcomes.

Michigan performed best in policy and worst in behaviors. Here’s a complete breakdown:

Overall ranking:34

Behaviors: 43

Community and environment:31

Policy: 15

Clinical care:20

Health outcomes:39

The healthiest state in the nation is, once again, Hawaii, the researchers found. Hawaii ranked in the top 10 in all five categories, and in the top five in four of them.

“Hawaii regains the title of healthiest state this year, after dropping to No. 2 in 2017,” the report said. “This is Hawaii’s ninth year in the No. 1 spot since 1990 when the health rankings were first published.The state has been No. 1 four of the past five years.”

Hawaiians have a low prevalence of obesity at 23.8 percent for adults, even as the national rate climbed to more than 30 percent for the first time.

“Obesity continues to be a leading cause of cardiovascular disease and cancer — chronic diseases that are contributing to premature death rates,” the report said.

The state also has a low prevalence of smoking at 12.8 percent and benefits from lower levels of air pollution compared to the rest of the country.

Overall, the healthiest states were located in the Northeast, though a few were in the Midwestand West.

Here are the top 10 healthiest states:

Hawaii Massachusetts Connecticut Vermont Utah New Hampshire Minnesota Colorado Washington New York

Click here to continue.