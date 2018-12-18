  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:baltimore ravens, domestic violence, Janay Rice, Ray Rice
NEW YORK (AP) —Ray Rice & wife Janay talk candidly with CBS.
GettyImages 458443318 Ray Rice Talks About Domestic Violence, NFL

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Suspended Baltimore Ravens football player Ray Rice (R) and his wife Janay Palmer arrive for a hearing on November 5, 2014 in New York City. Rice is fighting his suspension after being caught beating his wife in an Atlantic City casino elevator in February 2014. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice says he’s not speaking out against domestic violence as a way to rejoin the NFL.
GettyImages 453343662 Ray Rice Talks About Domestic Violence, NFL

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Appearing Tuesday in a “CBS This Morning” interview with his wife, Janay, Rice said he sees similarities with himself after a video showed Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel last month. Hunt was released by the Chiefs.
GettyImages 1066747286 Ray Rice Talks About Domestic Violence, NFL

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

“Well, obviously, you know, you look back and you see the similarities,” Rice said. “Early on you could feel like ‘Why they keep bringing my name up?’ You can make excuses or you can actually do the hard work,” Rice said.
Rice was dropped from the team after he was captured on videos punching, kicking and dragging his then-fiancee from an elevator in 2014.
GettyImages 493368219 Ray Rice Talks About Domestic Violence, NFL

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“I hate that person. I hate him. Somewhere down the line everybody who’s sayin’, ‘Does he deserve a second chance for football?’ And this that and the other – I actually got my second chance,” Rice said, when the couple married weeks later.
Janay Rice said she had no idea she was in an abusive relationship until she was forced to think about it. She said she has never seen the video in which Rice beat her. She said it was the first and only time he physically abused her.
“I was there. I lived it. I don’t really need to relive it over and over again just to appease the world,” she said.
GettyImages 454328491 Ray Rice Talks About Domestic Violence, NFL

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Rice denies he’s looking to get back on the field.
“Well, see that for me, is something that I understand why it was being said early on about, you know, is this a ploy to get back into football. And I’ll be the first one to say it. I don’t have to retire to tell you I’m done with football. The pressure I was under of being a star, that was the person I hated the most,” he said.
GettyImages 453709934 1 Ray Rice Talks About Domestic Violence, NFL

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He has met with the NFL and shared his story as part of the league’s domestic violence education program.
“I know they are working with groups to try to get more of an understanding. And they’re doing the work,” he said.
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
