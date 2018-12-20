Royal Oak, MI (CBS Detroit) -For 24 nights, more than Five Million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings and 265 sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. “Wild Lights” at the Detroit Zoo is a marvelous event, where you can experience the magic of the Detroit Zoo in winter as you take in the lights and the sights, and enjoy holiday entertainment and special activities for guests of all ages.

“Wild Lights Is a celebration of Holiday Lights and we open up on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and run for 24 nights until December 31st,” explains Alexis Means, Guest Relations Director at the Detroit Zoo. “I am responsible for managing all of the admissions, attractions such as our carousel, theatre, simulator, railroad and staffing for special events.”

Since Wild Lights has over Five Million LED lights, it must take quite a while to set up. “We actually started putting up lights on August 27th and we have a dedicated group that works throughout the entire Fall.”

“We have 440 trees, 265 sculptures…220 of those are animal themed sculptures. This is our 6th year of Wild Lights, and to celebrate that we have a 15 minute version of the movie Polar Express playing, you can go skating on our synthetic ice rink, you can ride the carousel, and just celebrate the Holidays with family and friends.”

There are 4 blazing firepits burning throughout the Wild Lights trail so there’s no worries of staying warm, and you can roast marshmallows on 2 of those firepits. Tickets are on sale online in advance, or you can buy them at the gate or at every Kroger store for only $14.

