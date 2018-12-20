NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Juelz Santana was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. Santana was trying to get a loaded gun onto a plane at a New York area airport.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was arrested in March after security at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and non-prescription oxycodone pills in his carry-on.

Santana left the area and the bags behind, but he turned himself in three days later.

The 36-year-old will not immediately go to prison after having reached an agreement to perform on Long Island.

