NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Juelz Santana was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. Santana was trying to get a loaded gun onto a plane at a New York area airport.

Juelz Santana performs at Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spotify )

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was arrested in March after security at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and non-prescription oxycodone pills in his carry-on.
Santana left the area and the bags behind, but he turned himself in three days later.

Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Damon Dash poses with his recording artists Young Gunz and Juelz Santana on October 1, 2003 (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old will not immediately go to prison after having reached an agreement to perform on Long Island.

Juelz Santana speaks to students during the Register and Vote, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

 

