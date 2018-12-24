  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Ap top 25, College Hoops, ncaa basketball

AP POLL ALERT: Duke regains No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 men’s hoops after Texas Tech win; Kansas drops to No. 5 after loss

 

GettyImages 1084337264 College Hoops Has A New #1, Again

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 18: Zion Williamson #1 and the Duke Blue Devils bench react to a dunk by the reserves during the second half of their game against the Princeton Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 18, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 101-50. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 

GettyImages 1085124902 College Hoops Has A New #1, Again

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 20: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and teammate Davide Moretti #25 react during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils during the Ameritas Insurance Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

 

