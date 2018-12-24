TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 23: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings wires a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 13 (Matthews, Rielly), 0:27. 2, Detroit, Hronek 2, 3:45. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 6 (Jensen, Larkin), 19:18. Penalties_Marner, TOR, (tripping), 8:28; Nylander, TOR, (high sticking), 12:07; Marner, TOR, (holding stick), 13:38.
TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 23: Filip Hronek #17 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Third Period_7, Detroit, Nielsen 7 (Bertuzzi, Kronwall), 12:03. 8, Toronto, Tavares 24 (Gardiner), 19:52. Penalties_Vanek, DET, (hooking), 5:14.
TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 23: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores a goal with under 8 seconds in regulation to send it to overtime against the Detroit Red Wings an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Overtime_9, Toronto, Kapanen 14 (Dermott, Kadri), 1:53. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-9-6-2_30. Toronto 3-11-8-2_24.
TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 23: Christoffer Ehn #70 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his 1st NHL goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 2.
TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 23: Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs breaks in for the overtime winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)