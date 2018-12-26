Filed Under:Liam Hemsworth, miley cyrus, secret wedding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reports have it that Miley Cyrus has wed Liam Hemsworth in secret wedding.

 

GettyImages 927359568 Hemsworth, Cyrus Reportedly Married

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 04: Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

 

Cyrus posted three black-and-white photos of her and Hemsworth on the singer’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday. She captioned her photos writing “10 years later …” and “12.23.18,” possibly indicating the day they exchanged vows.

 

View this post on Instagram

12.23.18

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

View this post on Instagram

This is probably our one – millionth kiss ….

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

The 26-year-old Cyrus shared another photo of her and Hemsworth kissing. He also posted a photo of them with words “My love.”

In each picture, Cyrus is dressed in all-white while the 28-year-old actor is wearing a tuxedo with white shoes.

 

GettyImages 955791150 Hemsworth, Cyrus Reportedly Married

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Miley Cyrus attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

 

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s representatives did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

 

The couple reconnected in 2015 after an on-and-off relationship. They both starred in the 2010 romantic drama “The Last Song.”

 

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

