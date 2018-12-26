  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Ilitch Enterprises, Michigan Matters, Michigan Political Leadership Program, MPLP, oakland county, Politics

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – What was the biggest story of 2018? Was it the blue wave that swept over Michigan and saw Gretchen Whitmer elected as our new governor? Was it General Motors retrenching as it announced layoffs and plant closings? Or Detroit’s resurgence as more developments shape up in its downtown and neighborhoods?

The roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises and Regent at UM, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Susy Avery, Co-Director of the Michigan Political Leadership Program and former Chair of the Michigan GOP, join Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about it.

MG 0670 Michigan Matters: 2018, A Look Back At The Year That Was

Oakland County Executive, L. Brooks Pattersos, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Susy Avery, Co-Director of the Michigan Political Leadership Program, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

The panel discussed the blue and pink waves that saw more women elected in November including Governor-Elect Whitmer.
They talked about the impact of President Donald Trump on Michigan’s elections.

And the conversation included a robust discussion about Detroit resurgence in its downtown and development shaping up in the neighborhoods as more corporations and foundations announce new programs.

