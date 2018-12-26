  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michigan

CALUMET, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Calumet, Michigan, a small village in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula dedicated a memorial Monday, to the 73 people killed during a 1913 Christmas Eve party for striking miners.

shutterstock 773105635 Monument in Upper Michigan Dedicated to the 1913 Massacre

The granite memorial has the names of the 73 victims.

The tragedy, known as the Italian Hall disaster, or the 1913 Massacre occurred December 24, 1913, in Calumet, Michigan, when more than 600 men, women, and children had gathered at the Italian Hall for an event meant to cheer the striking miners.

Italian Hall Disaster in Pictures Italian Hall (crop) Monument in Upper Michigan Dedicated to the 1913 Massacre

Someone reportedly shouted “Fire!” and hundreds of partygoers rushed down a steep stairway. Out of the 73 people trampled to death or suffocated, 59 were children. The youngest was 2. There was no fire.

Dozens of people attended the dedication Monday. Memorial committee member Mike Lahti says it was the most tragic event to ever happen around the community along Lake Superior.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s