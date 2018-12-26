CALUMET, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Calumet, Michigan, a small village in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula dedicated a memorial Monday, to the 73 people killed during a 1913 Christmas Eve party for striking miners.

The granite memorial has the names of the 73 victims.

The tragedy, known as the Italian Hall disaster, or the 1913 Massacre occurred December 24, 1913, in Calumet, Michigan, when more than 600 men, women, and children had gathered at the Italian Hall for an event meant to cheer the striking miners.

Someone reportedly shouted “Fire!” and hundreds of partygoers rushed down a steep stairway. Out of the 73 people trampled to death or suffocated, 59 were children. The youngest was 2. There was no fire.

Dozens of people attended the dedication Monday. Memorial committee member Mike Lahti says it was the most tragic event to ever happen around the community along Lake Superior.

