NEW ERA, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – A western Michigan petting zoo asks to bring them your trash… your Christmas tree that is.

Fact: Goats love trees! Your garbage could be a goat’s dinner.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo is located in New Era, MI. The 700-acre farm is asking residents to drop off their trees for their goats, BamBam, Becca and twins Bubba and Gump.

The farm owners say once the trees are stripped of ornaments, lights, and tinsel, their needles are a healthy meal full of vitamins that help control worms in the goats. And more importantly, at least to the goats, they’re delicious.

“The goats can devour a tree in a matter of minutes,” Cindy Lewis, who owns Lewis Farms with her husband, Scott, told the Detroit Free Press. “They get very excited.”

The zoo has about 30 goats and has been asking for and accepting tree donations for years.

“Goats are the very best at eating,” zoo spokeswoman Jenny Ferels said. “They never get full.”

The zoo also has a donkey, a pair of camels, lemurs, wallabies, peacocks, and other animals. It will accept trees through the end of January.

“Rather than take your tree to the curbside or the dump, just spread that Christmas cheer just a little bit further and make some goats happy,” Ferels said.

