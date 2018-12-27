DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) – Dearborn Heights Mayor, Daniel Paletko, believes he was politically targeted when all three families car tires were punctured on Christmas.

Paletko says his family was preparing to leave for a Christmas church service when they found the damage Tuesday morning. He says the side walls on tires to his personal and city vehicles, along with his daughter’s car.

Paletko says he “absolutely” believes someone was trying to send him a message, but he doesn’t know over what. The cars parked in Paletko’s driveway were the only ones along his block to be damaged.

He says a friend drove them to the church service.

The city of about 60,000 people is just west of Detroit.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.