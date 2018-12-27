  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:court records, Groping, Kevin Spacey, Snapchat, Video
BOSTON (AP) — Snapchat video and court records against Kevin Spacey come to light.
GettyImages 867278894 Kevin Spaceys Encounter With Teenager Detailed in Court

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 27: Kevin Spacey onstage to present Britannia Award for Excellence in Television presented by Swarovski at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

 

A Massachusetts man who says he was groped by Kevin Spacey at a Nantucket restaurant in 2016 caught part of his encounter with the actor on video, according to court records.
The then 18-year-old man sent a video via Snapchat to his girlfriend that allegedly showed Spacey touching the front of his pants, according to a state police report filed in Nantucket District Court and obtained by the Cape Cod Times.
GettyImages 694985382 Kevin Spaceys Encounter With Teenager Detailed in Court

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 11: Host Kevin Spacey performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

 

Spacey’s lawyers said at a show-cause hearing last week the video shows someone’s hand touching another person’s shirt, but does not show anyone being groped, according to The Boston Globe , which obtained an audio recording of the hearing.
Spacey, 59, faces arraignment Jan. 7 on a charge of indecent assault and battery.
The case came to light in November 2017 when former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh announced that Spacey had groped her son.
GettyImages 871754648 Kevin Spaceys Encounter With Teenager Detailed in Court

Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh sits with her attorney Mitchell Garabedian at a press conference in Boston November 8, 2017 during which she accused actor Kevin Spacey of allegedly sexually abusing her son in July 2016 at the Club Carr restaurant on Nantucket Island.
Projects are shelved, film releases cancelled, sets shuttered, studios threatened, the Oscars rattled — this is the chaos confronting Hollywood following sex scandals that have brought down power players like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner. / AFP PHOTO / Joseph PREZIOSO (Photo credit should read JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

In trying to get a court clerk magistrate to rule there wasn’t enough evidence for Spacey to be charged, Los Angeles-based attorney Alan Jackson pointed out that Unruh’s son did not report the allegations to police right way, lied about his age saying he was 23, and said he was so intoxicated he may have blacked out shortly after Spacey allegedly groped him. Jackson also said Unruh’s son made no effort to move away from Spacey.
GettyImages 853091462 Kevin Spaceys Encounter With Teenager Detailed in Court

MUNICH, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 24: Actor Kevin Spacey during the ‘Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival’ at ICM Munich on September 24, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images for Bits & Pretzels)

 

Unruh said in a news conference last year that her son didn’t go to authorities sooner because of fear and embarrassment.
The alleged victim told police that it was hard to move away in the crowded restaurant, where he worked as a bus boy but was off duty at the time.
GettyImages 699392232 Kevin Spaceys Encounter With Teenager Detailed in Court

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 21: Clara Amfo interviews Kevin Spacey at the European Premiere of Sony Pictures “Baby Driver” on June 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures )

 

Neither Spacey nor his lawyers have addressed the allegation publicly, but Spacey did release a video Monday in the voice of Frank Underwood, his character on Netflix’s “House of Cards” in which he said, “I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the thing I didn’t do.”
It was unclear whether he was addressing the criminal charge.
If convicted, Spacey faces up to five years in prison.
© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s