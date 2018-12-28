VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff’s deputy has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman who was accused of shoplifting on Christmas Eve.

The Genesee County prosecutor says George Zofchak II was sent to a Walmart store to investigate a theft Monday. He’s accused of pulling a woman from her car, handcuffing her and later sexually assaulting her at a motel. The woman’s boyfriend was taken to jail by another officer.

Sheriff Robert Pickell alleges Zofchak left the woman in the motel room and told her to not say anything.

Zofchak was being held on a $600,000 bond Friday. He was arraigned without a lawyer. A message left at a phone number listed for Zofchak wasn’t immediately returned.

Prosecutor David Leyton says “nobody is above the law, and that especially includes sworn police officers.”

