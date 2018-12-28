ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have been assigned defensive end Mitchell Loewen via waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

The Lions also announced Friday that they have put defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Detroit wraps up its season at Green Bay on Sunday. Cornerback DeShawn Shead and tight end Luke Willson will also miss that game for the Lions.

Shead has a knee injury, and Willson’s absence is related to a concussion.

