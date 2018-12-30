Filed Under:Dirk Koetter, fired, new york jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Bowles has been fired as New York Jets head coach after four seasons.

 

The team announced the long-expected decision Sunday night that it moved on from Bowles, who went 24-40.

There was some uncertainty surrounding general manager Mike Maccagnan’s job status, but it appears he will remain in his role and help lead the Jets’ search for a new coach.

 

Bowles, 54, was hired in January 2015 after New York fired Rex Ryan. The Jets got off to a solid start under Bowles, who guided them to a 10-6 record. But they fell a win shy of the playoffs in his first season after losing a win-and-in game against Ryan’s Bills. Still, many expected the Jets to take the next step under Bowles.

It never happened.

 

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — News out of Bucs camp was much the same, as head coach Dirk Koetter was relieved of his duties after a season ending 34-32 loss to Atlanta.
“I’d love to finish out my contract, of course I would,” Koetter said during his postgame news conference.
“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen, and that’s just the way this business works,” he added. “If this is the last one for me, I appreciate the opportunity they gave me. It’s awesome to be a head football coach in the NFL. Coaching in the NFL period is awesome. It’s the best of the best.”
The Bucs started 2-0 this year, and then lost 11 of 14 down the stretch, including four straight games to finish the season.
Koetter, who had a 19-29 record, was dismissed after meeting with team ownership after the news conference.
“We sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by Dirk over the past several years,” Bucs co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement.
Glazer said general manager Jason Licht would begin the search for a new coach immediately.
