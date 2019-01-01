  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Bob Quinn, Detroit Lions, fired, Jim Bob Cooter, Matt Patricia, Offensive Coordinator

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia move on from Caldwell holdover.

 

GettyImages 915496728 Cooters Out As Lions OC

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Detroit Lions are not renewing offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter’s contract.

The Lions announced their decision Tuesday, two days after finishing 6-10 in coach Matt Patricia’s first season at the helm. Cooter was a holdover from Jim Caldwell’s staff, but his first season with Patricia did not go well.

 

GettyImages 630783074 Cooters Out As Lions OC

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

Only two teams in the NFC scored fewer points than Detroit’s 324. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson gave the Lions’ running game a bit of a boost before he was lost for the season with a knee injury. Quarterback Matthew Stafford took a step back, falling short of 4,000 yards passing for the first time since his injury-filled 2010 campaign.

 

GettyImages 1067726024 Cooters Out As Lions OC

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

Detroit won its finale 31-0 over Green Bay, but that was the only time in its last 10 games that the Lions scored more than 22 points.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

