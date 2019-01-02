  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019, Calley

LANSING (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is joining the Small Business Association of Michigan, where he will serve as president and lead the group’s lobbying and communications efforts.

The announcement was made Wednesday, a day after the Republican left office under term limits. Current SBAM President and CEO Rob Fowler will remain the Lansing-based organization’s CEO.

Calley, who lost his campaign to succeed Rick Snyder as governor, says in a statement that he is “thrilled” to advocate for the men and women who open and operate small businesses.

Fowler says Calley has a long and accomplished record advocating for small businesses. The 41-year-old former state lawmaker and banker from Portland helped craft two major changes in business taxes as lieutenant governor.

SBAM serves more than 26,000 businesses across Michigan.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s