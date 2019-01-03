MICHIGAN — Now that it’s 2019, Michigan’s minimum wage will rise a few cents for some workers. The minimum wage is set to go up 20 cents this year, but that hike is not as big as some wanted.

Minimum wage currently stands at $9.25 per hour, but with the increase, it will move to $9.45 per hour. That change won’t go into effect until April.

The original proposal from November called for minimum wage to be $10 per hour, but the Michigan Legislature changed the proposal after the election and reduced the increase. Now minimum wage will gradually increase over the next few years.

Read the full story here.