(CNN) — Five of the seven fatalities in a fiery crash on a Florida highway were children who were likely on their way to Disney World, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan said Friday.

The other two killed were men driving semi-trucks, Riordan told reporters in a news conference.

s103515771 5 Children Heading To Disney Killed In Fiery Florida Crash

Seven people are dead and several have been transported from the scene of a fiery multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, Florida, according to authorities.

The multivehicle crash happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, according to authorities.

Riordan said preliminary information indicates that a tractor trailer and a car traveling northbound on I-75 collided with each other and went through a guardrail, entering the southbound lanes. Those two vehicles then struck a large passenger van and another semi-truck. A fifth vehicle also struck some of the occupants or debris in the roadway, Riordan said.

A photo posted by the Alachua County Fire Rescue showed a tractor-trailer in flames with a vehicle under its left side.

As many as eight others were hurt, the lieutenant said. Some of the patients transported from the scene have critical injuries, according to the fire and medical service.

A homicide investigation is underway, Riordan said.

The FHP will issue a detailed statement on the accident later Friday after the families of the victims have been notified.

This story has been updated to fix the spelling of Disney World.

