Quinn said in no uncertain terms Friday that Stafford is Detroit’s quarterback. The Lions GM spoke for over 40 minutes at a news conference in which he looked back on Detroit’s 6-10 season.

Stafford’s future with Detroit has been the subject of some speculation after he threw for 3,777 yards this season, his lowest total since 2010. But Quinn said he feels the Lions can win a Super Bowl with him.

A year ago around this time, when Detroit fired coach Jim Caldwell, Quinn said he felt the team was capable of more after back-to-back 9-7 seasons. The Lions hired Matt Patricia to replace Caldwell, and Patricia’s first season was a rocky one.

