MICHIGAN — Muhammad Ali’s Michigan mansion is officially off the market and brought in $2.5 million, according to reports.

The legendary boxer’s sprawling 81-acre estate is located in Berrien Springs and reportedly sold in December to a New York-based Turken Foundation, a non-profit that works with students.

Photo 25 Muhammad Alis Michigan Mansion Sold For $2.5M

It’s unclear what they plan to do with the property, which includes a four-bedroom main house and a guest carriage house. The grounds include a pond and a fountain by the river.

