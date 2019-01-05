Filed Under:Bar Sign, Kid Rock, Nashville Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —  Tacky sign spurs Nashville debate.

 

Singer Kid Rock has hit another sour note with some in Nashville, this time over a large sign planned for his recently opened bar.

 

News outlets report the 20-foot-tall (6-meter-tall) neon sign will feature a giant guitar in which the base of the instrument is intentionally shaped like a woman’s buttocks.

Metro Council approved the necessary aerial encroachment to allow for construction and installation of the sign. Mayor David Briley signed into law the council resolution authorizing the sign Friday.

 

But its approval didn’t sit well with several council members, who called the sign tacky and bemoaned that Lower Broadway has steered further away from a place for family fun.

 

In November, Kid Rock’s profane comments on live TV got him booted from leading the Nashville Christmas Parade.

 

