OTSEGO, Mich. (AP) — After another round of testing at wells in southwestern Michigan, officials have said there are no dioxins found in private wells in Allegan County.

Michigan and Allegan County officials on Monday announced the results of retesting at 21 private residential wells in Otsego. They say only one showed trace amounts of dioxin, but those were below drinking water standards.

The wells were retested in October after some results from a July sampling tested positive for the harmful manufacturing byproduct. It was later determined the July results were invalid due to laboratory testing equipment contamination.

Residential well tests near a paper factory landfill also came back negative for per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS. Soil samples will next be tested for dioxins and PFAS.

