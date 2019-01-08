Filed Under:Alan Alda, SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, tom hanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Screen legend to present another screen legend with SAG honor.

 

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 11: Alan Alda attends “Free To Be…You And Me At 40” at Paley Center For Media on March 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

 

One of America’s sweethearts hands the torch to another when Tom Hanks presents Alan Alda with a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony.

 

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 

The 82-year-old Alda, a Golden Globe- and Emmy-winner, will become the 55th recipient of the annual award given to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” Hanks will hand it to him in a Jan. 27 ceremony.

“I’m so thrilled that Tom agreed to that. I had no idea they were even asking him. And it’s so generous of him,” Alda told The Associated Press.

 

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Alan Alda, Amy Ryan, Mark Rylance, Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg attend a Q&A for the film, “Bridge Of Spies” during the 53rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

 

Alda and Hanks worked together on the film “Bridge of Spies,” and Alda said they “have run into each other casually over the years at awards ceremonies and on airplanes and things like that. So, I remember him when he was just a kid.”

 

 

American actor, director and writer Alan Alda in the driving seat of a jeep, surrounded by Loretta Swit and other cast members of the hit television show M.A.S.H, in costume as members of a US Army medical corp. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

 

Throughout a career that has spanned seven decades, Alda has appeared in “The West Wing,” ”The Aviator” and “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” but is perhaps best known for his role as Hawkeye Pierce in the television series “”M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H.” Alda has won six Emmy Awards and was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2004 for his role in “The Aviator.”

Alda has also been involved in numerous charities and organizations that have supported children’s causes, women’s issues and the sciences. The latter inspired the formation of the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in New York.

 

HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 27: Media mogul Oprah Winfrey talks with actor Alan Alda during the Governors Ball after the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

 

That combined with his affable personality has earned Alda his “nice guy” reputation over the years. He jokes that the “niceness” compensates for a profession that is not always viewed kindly.

“It’s a counterbalance, I guess, to the rowdy reputation that a lot of actors have had over the last couple of hundred years, including the guy who shot Lincoln. So it’s good to balance the reputations of the acting profession,” Alda said.

 

