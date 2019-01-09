Hosted by Alie Ward, “Did I Mention Invention?” brings viewers fascinating stories of invention while shining a light on everyday innovators. With each episode, Alie presents reports of human ingenuity and inspiration from around the United States, and in some cases around the world!

“I’m shooting Season One of ‘Did I Mention Invention?’ and one of the things I love about making the show is I get to ask innovators what advice they would give to future innovators…and then I take that advice and apply it to my own life,” quips Alie. “One thing I hear over and over again is ‘don’t let failure stop you’ and that’s something that I’ve heard from someone who invented the cell phone in the’70s, to people who are working on life changing medical technologies today.”

Viewers will learn about innovators young and old, what it takes to bring their vision to life, and little-known facts about the history and process of invention and innovation. Did I Mention Invention? will ignite a spark within the hearts and minds of audiences, encouraging viewers to try their own hand at creating something new.

“It’s so important to stay curious about your world and learn the back-story of inventions and people. I get to check out all different types of technologies all over the globe…literally!”

“I’ve been such a lifelong fan of Detroit and when this job came up and I heard it was based at the Henry Ford Museum I flipped out,” Alie adds enthusiastically, “because I’ve been here, my family had been here, so it’s been really great to be able to come back here and to see how Detroit changes but also how some of the same things are still really revered”

