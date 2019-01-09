LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State address on Feb. 5.

The Democrat’s speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. during a joint session of the Republican-led Legislature at the Michigan Capitol building. Her office announced the time and date on Wednesday.

The State of the State address is a chance for the new governor to unveil her policy agenda to lawmakers and a television audience.

