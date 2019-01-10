MICHIGAN — If you’re a driver, you know the roads in Michigan, well, aren’t the best. Now a new study has placed Michigan as dead last in road quality.

Lvl5, a company that creates HD maps for self-driving cars, recently released a list of the states with the best and worst roads.

Michigan has the worst roads in the U.S.,according to their study. Looking for the best roads? Try Florida.

The company logged more than five million miles of driving data around the country.

Click here to continue.